Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 for his postgame comments regarding his former team after Tuesday's play-in game. However, he might have also earned some free beer at the same press conference.

"Take they ass home," Beverley said after the Timberwolves beat the Clippers 109-104 in the play-in tournament. "Long flight to L.A. Take they ass home."

The league wasn't thrilled with this and announced he was getting fined for inappropriate comments during postgame interviews and on social media, "including the egregious use of profanity."

He topped off Tuesday night by pulling out a beer during the postgame press conference while teammate Anthony Edwards talked to reporters about getting ready for their game against Memphis. Many of those watching noticed the Bud Light sitting on the the table, including the brand itself.

On Thursday, Bud Light quoted one of his tweets reacting to the fine and let him know they were on his side. The company offered to give him his own customized can with a tweet that showed a picture of a can branded "Bev Light" with his postgame comment written at the bottom.

"Hey (Patrick Beverley) say the word and we'll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers," they wrote.

Beverley had already enjoyed the victory with an emotional celebration on the court. He explained that it felt deeply personal for him since he had given Los Angeles his "blood, sweat and tears" only to be written off.