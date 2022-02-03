The Kobe Bryant Trophy, awarded to the NBA All-Star Game MVP, has a new look, the league announced Thursday. Artist Victor Solomon collaborated with the NBA to design the version that will be presented on Feb. 20 in Cleveland, as well as new trophies for the Rising Stars MVP and the winners of the dunk contest, 3-point shootout and skills challenge.

Here's the new Kobe Bryant Trophy:

There are several nods to Bryant in the design. From the NBA's press release:

Base Dimension: The eight-sided base represents the eight decades of NBA All-Star Games and is a nod to Bryant's No. 8 jersey number. The 18 stars around the trophy represent his 18 All-Star selections. The base height of 2 inches is a nod to Bryant's 2002 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.

Level 1: The 24 stars represent each All-Star in the game and Bryant's No. 24 jersey number. The 7-inch height is a nod to Bryant's 2007 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.

Level 2: The 10 stars represent the All-Star Game starters and Bryant's USA Basketball No. 10 jersey. The 9-inch height is a nod to Bryant's 2009 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.

Level 3: The five stars represent the unity of an NBA team and Bryant's five NBA championships. The 11-inch height is a nod to his 2011 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.

Level 4: A single star represents the star of stars and Bryant winning The Maurice Podoloff Trophy for the 2007-08 Kia NBA MVP. The 2-inch height of the final star represents Bryant's two Bill Russell Trophies as the NBA Finals MVP (2009-2010).

The other new trophies all feature a gold basketball in the middle of a crystal column.

"The NBA trophies, to this point, have been all over the place and lackluster in my opinion," Solomon told the Washington Post's Ben Golliver. "We basically threw everything out and started from scratch. Part of my interest in evolving the trophies was to create something more symbolic of the boldness and creativity of the players who are winning these awards. These guys are some of the most thoughtful and aesthetically focused people in the world, and we were giving them some afterthought off-the-shelf trophy."

There are also redesigned rings, awarded to every player selected as an All-Star. The 2022 version features a crystal ball with 22 stars and 22 diamonds around it.

On Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, the league will announce the All-Star Game reserves on TNT (here are the game's starters). All-Star weekend begins Feb. 18.