The Denver Nuggets secured their first NBA title earlier this year, powered by some of the best team chemistry in the league that isn't just limited to the court. NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who's as big a fan of horses as he his basketball, won a horse racing in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia with teammate Aaron Gordon making the trip around the world to support his teammate.

Jokic has been seen riding his bike to Hippodrome Sombor -- his local horse racing track. Once at the track, Jokic and Gordon cheered on Jokic's horse to victory, and Gordon posed alongside Jokic for a photo with the winning horse following the race.

Jokic owns several horses, but made it clear that he planned to buy another one if the Nuggets won an NBA championship this past season. In an interview with ESPN, he was asked about buying another horse, and stated "Probably, even if I lose."

Jokic's father, Branislav previously told the Associated Press that he had to persuade Jokic to be "a basketball player first and a great horseman later."

When Jokic was a teenager, he briefly quit basketball in order to pursue a career in horse racing. During an interview with SLAM, he revealed that he finished in fourth place during a horse race in his younger years.

Following the Nuggets' championship parade in June, Jokic returned to his home country of Serbia and has spent a large amount of time at the track this summer.