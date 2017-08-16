LOOK: Russell Westbrook not interested in ex-NFLer Chad Johnson's 1-on-1 challenge
The MVP has better things to do with his time, but the former NFL receiver isn't taking 'no' for an answer
Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson (AKA Chad Ochocinco) has never lacked in confidence, but this is bordering on insanity.
Johnson took to Twitter on Monday night to offer a one-on-one challenge to none other than NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. Seriously.
OK, fair enough ... maybe Johnson took a nap and dreamed he was dunking on people left and right, causing him to wake up thinking he could somehow take Westbrook on the court. A fleeting whim -- no harm done. Except, of course, that Westbrook responded.
Oh man, Russ comes right out of the gate with his response, but would we expect anything else? This is where Johnson could have backed down, said, "Oh yeah I was just messing around. Good luck next season." But instead Johnson doubled down on his challenge.
As of Wednesday, Westbrook felt it was in his best interest not to respond. Knowing how competitive he is, he probably seriously considered playing Johnson just to beat him 21-0 and shut him up. But his friends and family surely advised against that course of action.
Johnson was listed at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds in 2011, his last season in the NFL. Westbrook is listed at 6-3, 200 pounds, so it's a relatively fair matchup size-wise. But that's where the similarities end.
Johnson, a three-time All-Pro receiver, seems a bit bored with retirement. He tried out with Sporting Kansas City of the MLS back in 2011, and said last year that he thinks he can still play professional soccer. For his sake, however, it's probably best that he avoid any sort of physical competition with Westbrook -- he probably won't make it out in one piece.
-
Rasheed Wallace defends Zach Randolph
Randolph was arrested last week in Los Angeles on felony marijuana charges
-
NBA Mock Draft: Bagley is new No. 1
Bagley wants to be in the 2018 NBA Draft and should be the No. 1 overall pick
-
KD donates court, says he won't join NYK
Durant helped build the court in Manhattan as part of his community outreach program
-
Prince to join Grizzlies front office
Prince will be a special assistant to Memphis GM Chris Wallace
-
LeBron calls Trump 'so-called president'
He speaks out at a LeBron James Family Foundation event; he tweeted about Charlottesville on...
-
Shirtless J.R. Smith returns
Smith was at the event to support his Cavaliers teammate
Add a Comment