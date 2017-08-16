LOOK: Russell Westbrook not interested in ex-NFLer Chad Johnson's 1-on-1 challenge

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson (AKA Chad Ochocinco) has never lacked in confidence, but this is bordering on insanity.

Johnson took to Twitter on Monday night to offer a one-on-one challenge to none other than NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. Seriously.

Want to play @russwest44 1 on 1 tomorrow — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 15, 2017

OK, fair enough ... maybe Johnson took a nap and dreamed he was dunking on people left and right, causing him to wake up thinking he could somehow take Westbrook on the court. A fleeting whim -- no harm done. Except, of course, that Westbrook responded.

Oh man, Russ comes right out of the gate with his response, but would we expect anything else? This is where Johnson could have backed down, said, "Oh yeah I was just messing around. Good luck next season." But instead Johnson doubled down on his challenge.

Lol? Basketball, I'm in LA, no excuses just name the court & time. https://t.co/CpoA1vDqZe — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 15, 2017

As of Wednesday, Westbrook felt it was in his best interest not to respond. Knowing how competitive he is, he probably seriously considered playing Johnson just to beat him 21-0 and shut him up. But his friends and family surely advised against that course of action.

Johnson was listed at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds in 2011, his last season in the NFL. Westbrook is listed at 6-3, 200 pounds, so it's a relatively fair matchup size-wise. But that's where the similarities end.

Johnson, a three-time All-Pro receiver, seems a bit bored with retirement. He tried out with Sporting Kansas City of the MLS back in 2011, and said last year that he thinks he can still play professional soccer. For his sake, however, it's probably best that he avoid any sort of physical competition with Westbrook -- he probably won't make it out in one piece.