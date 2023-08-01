The Phoenix Suns have unveiled new purple Nike Icon and white Association uniforms that will be worn during the 2023-24 NBA season. The two new uniforms are an updated version of the classic sunburst uniforms the team wore in the early 1990s combined with nods to the Icon and Associations uniforms that debuted back in 2017.

"The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team's history," Phoenix Suns chief executive officer Josh Bartelstein said in a statement. "These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball."

The Suns utilized fan input for the new uniforms and fans enjoyed the rising sunburst design the most. These new Icon and Association uniforms drew inspiration for the infamous 1990s sunburst jerseys, but added new, modernized design elements.

The new jerseys feature a sunburst along with an embroidered Suns wordmark that sits above the numbers. Meanwhile, the shorts feature the "Phoenix" wordmark along with more of the streaking sunburst pattern.

These Icon and Association variations will be utilized in the team's uniform rotation for seasons to come, beginning with the 2023-24 campaign. The team will also continue to wear their black Statement uniforms as well as a City Edition uniform that will be released later this year.