LOOK: Tim Duncan delivers on promise of hurricane relief to victims in Virgin Islands

Tim Duncan is putting his money where his mouth is.

Just one week after pledging to donate $250K to relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands for those impacted by the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, the Spurs legend volunteered his time on Friday by helping with the distribution of food for those in the region.

In Day One of his volunteer efforts, more than 20,000 pounds of food was given out to those impacted. And as originally promised, he matched his $1 million contribution on Saturday -- bringing the fundraising efforts to a grand total of $3 million.

Day 1- 20,000 lbs of food distributed today, And another plane just unloaded. Ready for tomorrow! 😎#usvirginislands #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/Kzg5m0YdJ4 — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 15, 2017

With Tim putting in his $1 million match and the 16,500 incredibly generous donors we have just passed $3,000,000! Every penny helps! #USVI — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 16, 2017

Duncan was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, so Hurricane Irma hit close to home for him. With his celebrity status known around the world, he's been able to leverage it for the good of those in the Virgin Islands as the area that built him attempts to rebuild.