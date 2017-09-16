LOOK: Tim Duncan delivers on promise of hurricane relief to victims in Virgin Islands

Duncan helped distribute 20,000-plus pounds of food and has donated $1M toward hurricane relief efforts

Tim Duncan is putting his money where his mouth is.

Just one week after pledging to donate $250K to relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands for those impacted by the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, the Spurs legend volunteered his time on Friday by helping with the distribution of food for those in the region.

In Day One of his volunteer efforts, more than 20,000 pounds of food was given out to those impacted. And as originally promised, he matched his $1 million contribution on Saturday -- bringing the fundraising efforts to a grand total of $3 million.

Duncan was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, so Hurricane Irma hit close to home for him. With his celebrity status known around the world, he's been able to leverage it for the good of those in the Virgin Islands as the area that built him attempts to rebuild.

