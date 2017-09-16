LOOK: Tim Duncan delivers on promise of hurricane relief to victims in Virgin Islands
Duncan helped distribute 20,000-plus pounds of food and has donated $1M toward hurricane relief efforts
Tim Duncan is putting his money where his mouth is.
Just one week after pledging to donate $250K to relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands for those impacted by the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, the Spurs legend volunteered his time on Friday by helping with the distribution of food for those in the region.
In Day One of his volunteer efforts, more than 20,000 pounds of food was given out to those impacted. And as originally promised, he matched his $1 million contribution on Saturday -- bringing the fundraising efforts to a grand total of $3 million.
Duncan was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, so Hurricane Irma hit close to home for him. With his celebrity status known around the world, he's been able to leverage it for the good of those in the Virgin Islands as the area that built him attempts to rebuild.
-
LOOK: Sixers debut "Statement" jerseys
The red jerseys feature 'Sixers' in script across the chest
-
Paul George talks MVP and models jersey
Paul George says he's 'going for that hardware' in his first season with OKC
-
Nike reveals new NBA statement jerseys
All 30 'statement jerseys' were unveiled simultaneously in Los Angeles
-
Warriors unveil new Nike alternate
The Warriors revealed new jerseys for Oakland
-
Shump surprised by Irving trade process
Shumpert didn't find the Irving trade demand surprising but 'didn't expect it to happen how...
-
Silver sees NBA future being like Twitch
Silver sees the popular live video streaming platform as a future model for the league
Add a Comment