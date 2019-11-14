LOOK: Timberwolves' Robert Covington eats a waffle on the bench during win over Spurs

While on the bench during an NBA game, players often use it as a chance to get some rest and stay hydrated. However, it's not every day that you see a player having a snack.

During Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, forward Robert Covington was spotted on the Timberwolves bench eating what appeared to be a waffle.

....robert covington just eating a stroopwaffle on the bench with 11 minutes to go in the 4th pic.twitter.com/xXfNTIbb3E — Sam McCullough (@McCulloughSam) November 14, 2019

The photo made its rounds on social media and many thought it was a stroopwafel, which is two layers of baked dough with a caramel filling.

However, fans later came to the conclusion that Covington may have been eating a Honey Stinger Waffle. A Honey Stinger Waffle is a waffle that contains healthy ingredients such as organic honey, eggs, and organic wheat flour.

May I introduce you to my good friend @HoneyStinger ? pic.twitter.com/CiNFv0tptU — Leeanne (@RunWineOpine) November 14, 2019

The waffles come in flavors like lemon, chocolate, and gingersnap and have honey between the two waffles rather than caramel.

Twitter was buzzing about Covington's courtside snack regardless of what it actually turned out to be. Fans didn't blame Covington even if he was having a traditional waffle in the middle of the game.

Can you blame him, they are amazing any time of day. — Cman's Sports (@Cmanssportscave) November 14, 2019

Covington finished with 10 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes in the Timberwolves' 129-114 win over the Spurs.