Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers
Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Los Angeles 51-31Current Series Standings: Dallas 2, Los Angeles 2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
What to Know
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being away, the Mavericks are looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.
While the experts predicted the Mavericks would be headed into the game after a victory, that's not how things played out against the Clippers on Sunday. The Mavericks took a 116-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clippers.
Despite the loss, the Mavericks had strong showings from Kyrie Irving, who scored 40 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Doncic had some trouble finding his footing against the Clippers on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Even though they lost, the Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only pulled down five.
The two teams are all tied up in their series so far, with two wins each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivotal Game 5 matchup.
Odds
Dallas is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- Apr 28, 2024 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Dallas 111
- Apr 26, 2024 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Apr 23, 2024 - Dallas 96 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 21, 2024 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 97
- Dec 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Dallas 111
- Nov 25, 2023 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 10, 2023 - Dallas 144 vs. Los Angeles 126
- Feb 08, 2023 - Dallas 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 22, 2023 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 10, 2023 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Dallas 101