Indiana Pacers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Indiana 40-32, Los Angeles 44-26

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 25th at Crypto.com Arena. The Pacers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pacers pushed their score all the way to 145 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell to Los Angeles 150-145. The Pacers have not had much luck with the Lakers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Siakam has scored all season.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only racked up 28 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 121-107 fall against Philadelphia.

Indiana's defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 40-32. As for Los Angeles, they dropped their record down to 44-26 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.1 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers suffered a grim 151-127 defeat to the Clippers when the teams last played back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Clippers' James Harden, who shot 8-for-11 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.