Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Los Angeles 43-39

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Los Angeles 0

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

The Nuggets earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful outing on Thursday. They secured a 108-103 W over Los Angeles.

The Nuggets relied on the efforts of Jamal Murray, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 10 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic now has 36 triple-doubles this season.

The Nuggets are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Lakers 2-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Nuggets can take a commanding lead or if the Lakers can turn things around.

Odds

Los Angeles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

