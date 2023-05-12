Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Los Angeles 43-39

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 3, Golden State 2

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Lakers probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against the Warriors. Los Angeles received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 121-106 to Golden State.

Despite their loss, the Lakers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LeBron James, who earned 25 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Lakers are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Warriors 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Lakers can advance or if the Warriors force a Game 7.

Odds

Los Angeles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.