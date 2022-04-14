Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, per The Athletic. The Mavericks announced Tuesday that Doncic was diagnosed with a left calf strain after undergoing an MRI earlier this week.

It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that there was skepticism within the Mavericks organization that Doncic will be ready to play in Saturday's series opener against the Jazz -- set to tip off at noon local time -- who reported that the injury was "more than just a mild calf strain."

"The Mavericks are very much preparing for the possibility of not only maybe not having [Doncic] in Game 1, but maybe even Game 2 on Monday. If this was the regular season, you wouldn't even be talking about him possibly playing this weekend," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. "I think you can expect him to go down to the wire Friday, Saturday on this. But a great deal of skepticism, concern about how soon he will be available in this playoff series against Utah."

Doncic sustained the injury in Dallas' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. With the Mavericks up by 18 points in the third quarter, Doncic landed awkwardly after elevating for a pass and immediately began grimacing in pain as he grabbed at his left calf.

Here's how the injury occurred:

This injury is a significant blow to a Mavericks team that captured home-court advantage in the postseason for the first time since 2011. If Doncic tries to come back and isn't 100 percent healthy, not only will it hinder Dallas in the series, but there is always the chance of worsening the current injury. Given how essential Doncic is to everything the Mavericks do on offense, it only makes sense that the Mavs will want to be extra cautious with this fickle injury.

With Doncic expected to miss Game 1, Dallas will turn to Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson to try and fill the All-NBA guard's shoes. While that's a tall order, Dinwiddie and Brunson have been integral to Dallas' success this season.

Dinwiddie has been one of the most impactful players who was traded at the deadline, as he's shown glimpses of his pre-ACL tear self in Dallas. He went from averaging just 12.6 points on 37 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep with the Washington Wizards this season, to putting up 15.8 points on a far better 49.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range with the Mavs. Dinwiddie's been a revelation for the Mavericks off the bench, as he's given Dallas another creator alongside Doncic who can truly create for himself and others.

Brunson has also been a bright spot for the Mavericks this year. The third-year guard is averaging career-highs in points (16.3), assists (4.8) and for the second season is shooting over 50 percent from the field. With Doncic not fully healthy, Brunson and Dinwiddie will become Dallas' most important players against the Jazz.