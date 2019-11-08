Magic vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Orlando 2-6; Memphis 2-5

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Allowing an average of 117.86 points per game, Memphis has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

The Grizzlies had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, taking their contest 137-121. SG Dillon Brooks and PF Brandon Clarke were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former shot 5 for 7 from downtown and finished with 31 points and the latter had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Orlando needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 107-106.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Memphis' win lifted them to 2-5 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Orlando bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.48

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.