Magic vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Orlando 2-6; Memphis 2-5
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Allowing an average of 117.86 points per game, Memphis has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
The Grizzlies had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, taking their contest 137-121. SG Dillon Brooks and PF Brandon Clarke were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former shot 5 for 7 from downtown and finished with 31 points and the latter had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Orlando needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 107-106.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Memphis' win lifted them to 2-5 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Orlando bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.48
Odds
The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
Series History
Orlando have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Mar 22, 2019 - Orlando 123 vs. Memphis 119
- Mar 10, 2019 - Memphis 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Orlando 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 01, 2017 - Orlando 101 vs. Memphis 99
- Dec 26, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 01, 2016 - Memphis 95 vs. Orlando 94
- Apr 03, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 25, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Orlando 102
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Stotts on Kawhi: 'He looked well-rested'
Portland coach Terry Stotts commented on the Clippers' decision to rest Kawhi Leonard during...
-
Hornets play tribute video for Kemba
Charlotte fans gave Walker an emotional welcome in his first game back in his first NBA home
-
Clippers vs. Blazers odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Blazers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Zion provides update on injury rehab
Williamson, out after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, still doesn't have a timetable...
-
NBA fines Clippers for Doc's statement
The league didn't punish L.A. for load managing Leonard at first, but are now fining the team...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 7 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans