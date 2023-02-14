The Orlando Magic (23-24) finish a road back-to-back set with a trip to Toronto on Tuesday. The Magic take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, with Toronto winning four of its last five games. The Raptors are 27-31 overall and 17-31 at home, with Orlando aiming to continue an encouraging 2022-23 run after a slow start to the season. The Magic have an uncertain injury report with the back-to-back, though Cole Anthony (wrist) missed Monday's game. OG Anunoby (wrist) and Otto Porter Jr. (wrist) are out for the Raptors, with Gary Trent Jr. (calf) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Toronto. Toronto is listed as a 6.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Magic vs. Raptors odds. Before locking in any Raptors vs. Magic picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Magic vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -6.5

Magic vs. Raptors over/under: 224 points

Magic vs. Raptors money line: Toronto -278, Orlando +222

ORL: The Magic are 5-5 against the spread with no days off

TOR: The Raptors are 16-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic should benefit from Toronto's offensive issues in key areas. The Raptors are shooting only 45.4% from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range this season, landing in the bottom tier of the NBA in both categories. Toronto has issues with shot creation on the whole, and the Raptors also generate only 23.2 assists per game. Orlando is in the top five of the NBA in points allowed in the paint on defense, with top-10 marks in 3-point accuracy allowed, free throw prevention and second-chance points allowed.

On the other end, the Magic make a living at the free throw line, averaging more than 25 attempts per game to rank in the top five of the league. Toronto is also in the bottom five of the league in opponent shooting on defense, with the Raptors giving up 49% shooting from the field and 37.1% from 3-point distance.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto projects to have the best player on the floor in Pascal Siakam. The two-time All-NBA forward is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season, fueling Toronto's offense in the process. Siakam has also been red-hot lately, averaging 33.3 points per game and shooting 60.7% from the field over the last three contests.

Against a Magic team playing its second game in as many nights, Toronto's physical style should line up well, with the Raptors ranking in the top four of the NBA in fast break points (18.0 per game), offensive rebound rate (31.6%), and second-chance points (16.7 per game). Toronto is also in the top 10 in free throw creation, averaging 25.0 attempts per game and no team commits fewer turnovers (11.7 per game) than the Raptors. With Orlando ranking below the league average in myriad defensive categories, including a No. 28 mark in 2-point defense, Toronto should be able to attack at will.

How to make Magic vs. Raptors picks

