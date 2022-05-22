The Dallas Mavericks were hit with a $100,000 fine for violating the NBA's rules regarding bench decorum, the league announced on Sunday. The fine stems from Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, and also reflects previous infractions.

From the NBA:

The Dallas Mavericks organization has been fined $100,000 for continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The amount of Dallas' fine also reflects prior infractions of team bench decorum rules in the 2022 NBA playoffs. On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in Dallas' 126-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20 at Chase Center.

This is the third time this postseason that the Mavericks have been fined for bench decorum violations.

They were fined $25,000 by the league following Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals, and then they were fined $50,000 following Game 7 against Phoenix. That's $175,000 that the team has been fined for its bench behavior this postseason. Perhaps this time they'll finally get the message.