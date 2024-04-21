The fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks and fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers tip off their Western Conference first-round series with Game 1 on Sunday. The Mavericks (50-32), who won the Southwest Division, are looking to win their first playoff series against Los Angeles after losing in first-round matchups in 2020 and 2021. The Clippers (51-31), who won the Pacific Division, are awaiting the status of leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, who missed the final eight games with tendonitis in his knee. He is listed as a game-time decision.

Tipoff from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 88-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Clippers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Mavericks

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Dallas -2.5

Mavericks vs. Clippers over/under: 222.5 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Dallas -148, Los Angeles +125

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total under in 38 of their last 57 games (+17.10 units)

LAC: The Clippers have hit the team total under in 22 of their last 33 games (+9.45 units)

Mavericks vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic, who missed the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury, is expected back for Game 1. The fifth-year veteran played in 70 games, all starts, and averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.5 minutes. Doncic set career and franchise records for single-game scoring when he poured in 73 points at Atlanta on Jan. 26. He also became the sixth player in NBA history to record 20 triple-doubles in a season.

Also helping power the Dallas offense is veteran point guard Kyrie Irving. In 58 games, all starts, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes. He also missed the final two games of the regular season as he nursed a sore hamstring. Irving has scored 25 or more points in five of his last six outings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

Although listed as a game-time decision, Leonard is Los Angeles' leading scorer and has played in and started 68 games this season. In three games against the Mavericks, Leonard averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and one block in 32 minutes. He scored 20 or more points in nine of his final 10 games, including a 29-point effort in a 100-97 win at Orlando on March 29. For the season, he is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.3 minutes.

Forward Paul George is also a big part of the Clippers' success. The 33-year-old has been dominant, reaching 18,000 career points in a 105-92 win at Phoenix on April 9. He is one of seven active NBA players with 18,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists. In 74 games, all starts, George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes. He averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds and three assists in two games against Dallas this year. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 227 points. The model also says one side hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who Mavericks vs. Clippers, and which side hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Mavericks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,600 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.