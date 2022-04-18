The Dallas Mavericks were dealt an unfortunate blow on the final day of the regular season when Luka Doncic went down with a strained calf. He was not able to play in Game 1 against the Utah Jazz, and his absence was obvious as the Mavericks lost at home in a low-scoring affair.

While it's impossible to say for sure, it seems likely that the Mavericks would have won that game with Doncic. But they didn't, and now they've lost home-court advantage. What's more, it's not clear when or if Doncic will be back in action. He is officially listed as doubtful for Game 2 on Monday.

Assuming he does not play, the Jazz will have a big opportunity to take this game and bring a 2-0 series lead back to Salt Lake City for Game 3. Can the Mavericks prevent that from happening? Here's everything you need to know about Game 3:

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

When: Monday, April 18 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 18 | 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBA TV | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: DAL +180; UTA -220; O/U 206 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mavericks: Really the only storyline that matters for the Mavericks is Doncic's availability, as it's difficult to see them winning Game 2 or the series without him. They will still work hard defensively, but when your entire offense is based on one player controlling the ball and doing the majority of the scoring and playmaking, it's so tough to succeed without them. That is especially true in the playoffs when the game slows down and you need elite scorers and decision makers. Including Game 1, the Mavericks are 8-10 without Doncic this season and 44-21 when he plays.

Jazz: The final few weeks of the regular season did not go well for the Jazz, which was bad news heading into a pivotal postseason for this group. There was little confidence in them on a national level, but they caught a huge break with Doncic's injury and stole Game 1. With Doncic likely out again, they have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead and must take advantage. To do so they'll need a better performance on the offensive end. In Game 1 they turned it over 14 times and shot just 43.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point land.

Prediction

Game 1 on Saturday was pretty ugly, but the Jazz got the job done and should do so again in Game 1. It's fair to not have a ton of confidence in them, but the Mavericks just aren't the same team without Doncic. Pick: Jazz -5