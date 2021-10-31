The Sacramento Kings will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Kings are 3-2 overall and 3-0 on the road. Sacramento has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of its last 10 meetings against the Mavericks.

Dallas is favored by four-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Mavericks -4

Mavericks vs. Kings over-under: 218 points

What you need to know about the Mavericks

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 106-75, which was the final score in Dallas' tilt against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Mavericks were down 87-56 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Luka Doncic (16 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

Doncic enters Sunday's matchup averaging 22.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. The Mavericks are scoring just 97 points per game, the worst mark in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, sneaking past 113-109. Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 21 points in addition to six rebounds and the latter posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 boards.

The Kings have won seven of their last 10 meetings against Dallas. Sacramento is 8-1-1 against the spread in that 10-game stretch and the Kings have covered the number in each of their last six games on the road.

