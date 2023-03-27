The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers meet in Indianapolis for a cross-conference NBA matchup on Monday evening. Dallas is 36-39 overall and 14-23 on the road this season after a loss to Charlotte on Sunday. Indiana is 33-42 overall and 19-17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2022-23. The Mavericks are on a back-to-back, leaving an uncertain injury report for Monday's game. Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and Myles Turner (back) are questionable for the Pacers, with Chris Duarte (ankle) ruled out.

Mavericks vs. Pacers spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks vs. Pacers over/under: 234 points

Mavericks vs. Pacers money line: Mavericks -115, Pacers -105

DAL: The Mavericks are 2-8-1 against the spread with no rest

IND: The Pacers are 21-15 against the spread in home games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Dallas is in the top eight of the NBA in offense this season, scoring with impressive efficiency. The Mavericks generate 115.7 points per 100 possessions, and Dallas is elite in taking care of the ball. Jason Kidd's team commits a turnover on only 12.5% of possessions, a top-three mark in the NBA, and Dallas also keeps pressure on the opposition from beyond the 3-point arc. The Mavericks make 15.1 3-pointers per game, No. 3 in the NBA, and Dallas converts 37% of long-range attempts.

Dallas is also highly efficient inside the arc, making 57% of 2-point shots, and the Mavericks average 25.7 free throw attempts per game. From there, Indiana's defense has significant shortcomings this season. The Pacers are allowing 116.6 points per 100 possessions, and no team is worse at securing the defensive glass than Indiana. The Pacers grab only 68.6% of available defensive rebounds, and opponents average 15.4 second-chance points per game against Indiana.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana's offense is electric in key areas. The Pacers lead the NBA with 18.4 fast break points per game this season, and Indiana is in the top six of the league in assists per game (26.8) and assist percentage (64.1%). The Pacers make 13.7 3-pointers per game, a top-eight figure in the league, and Indiana is soundly above-average in offensive rebound rate (28.4%) and free throw accuracy (79.2%). Indiana also has a rest advantage in this game, and Dallas has notable defensive issues.

The Mavericks are giving up 115.7 points per 100 possessions this season, and opponents shoot 48.6% from the field against Dallas. The Pacers also have the edge when it comes to turnover creation defensively. Indiana forces more than 15 turnovers per game, including 7.8 steals per contest, while Dallas averages only 13.3 takeaways per game on defense.

