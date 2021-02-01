The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks square off for the second time in three days when the teams meet Monday night at American Airlines Center. The Suns (10-8) rallied for a 111-105 victory on Saturday, as Chris Paul took over in the fourth quarter and the Suns erased a 15-point third-quarter deficit. The Mavericks (8-12) dropped their fifth consecutive game and wasted a huge performance from Luka Doncic, who scored 29 points. Dallas has lost four straight at home, and the Suns have taken both matchups this season, also winning 106-102 in the season opener.

Tip-off from Dallas is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 217.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks: Dallas -3

Suns vs. Mavericks over-under: 217.5

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Phoenix +130, Dallas -150

PHX: F Jae Crowder has scored at least 14 points in four straight games.

DAL: G Luka Doncic has scored at least 25 points in 15 of the 18 games.

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 road games, and Paul has had to step up in the absence of leading scorer Devin Booker, who is questionable for Monday with a hamstring injury. Paul scored 29 points and had 12 assists Saturday, and he is tied for third in the NBA with 8.7 assists per game. The 10-time All-Star also had four steals and leads the team with an average of 1.2 per contest. The Suns rank fifth in the NBA in scoring defense (107.5 per game) and are fourth in the West in defensive rebounding (36.1).

The Suns are 18-8 ATS in their last 26 games overall, and 7-foot-1 Deandre Ayton also plays a big part in the team's success. He is fourth in the league in averaging 12.6 rebounds, getting 9.1 on the defensive end, and he also scores 14.4 points and blocks 1.1 shots per game. Mikal Bridges scored 14 points Saturday night, and he is the top outside shooter with Booker out. He hits 43.3 percent of his 3-point tries and is averaging just under 15 points per game.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is 26-19-1 against the spread following a loss since 2019, and Doncic has proven he can carry the team. He scored 18 of his 29 points in the third Saturday night, and the Mavs led by 15 with six minutes left in the quarter. The forward is seventh in the league in scoring at 27.4 points per game and ranks second in assists (9.4). He also leads the team in rebounding with 9.4 per contest, 8.2 coming on the defensive end, and posts a steal a game.

Forward Kristaps Porzingis has been slow to bounce back from offseason knee surgery, but he is still averaging 18.6 points and 1.6 blocks. He sat out Saturday's game in the second game of a back-to-back, but he is expected to play Monday. Willie Cauley-Stein scored 14 in his absence. Dallas will need a big game from Tim Hardaway Jr., the team's main 3-point shooter. He hits at a 38.8-percent clip, while Doncic (29.4) and Porzingis (28.6) also can get hot.

