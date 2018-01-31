Mavericks vs. Suns odds: Picks from expert who's 26-12 on Dallas, Phoenix games
Larry Hartstein is hitting almost 70 percent of his ATS picks when the Mavs and Suns are involved
Two rebuilding Western Conference teams collide Wednesday when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns in a 10:30 p.m. ET showdown (ESPN). The Mavericks are listed as three-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 210.5
Before you lock in your bets, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. The veteran NBA handicapper has a strong recent history of success when it comes to breaking down both of these teams. He has a 21-10 record on against-the-spread picks when Phoenix is involved and is 5-2 ATS on Dallas games.
The combined record of 26-12 has given Hartstein's followers a massive profit and he has a selection locked in for their Wednesday night battle.
Hartstein knows that six of the Mavericks' past seven losses have come by single digits and they have dropped their last three road games by 14 combined points.
They will be looking to end their slump at the hands of short-handed Phoenix, who has lost five straight and eight of nine.
The Suns will likely be without star point guard Devin Booker, who is averaging 24.7 points. He suffered a rib injury in Sunday's loss to Houston and sat out Monday's 120-109 loss to Memphis. He's officially questionable.
Forward Marquese Chriss also missed the Memphis game with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Wednesday.
Even so, Phoenix managed consecutive respectable efforts on the road despite its limited personnel and is on an 8-3-2 ATS run this season following a loss against the spread. Phoenix beat Dallas 97-91 on the road in December without the services of the oft-injured Booker.
So which side of the spread do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Mavericks-Suns you should be all over on Wednesday, all from an expert who's 26-12 on his picks involving these teams.
