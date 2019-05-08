Metta World Peace talks about upcoming documentary 'Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story'
Artest talks about some of the personal choices he made during his time in the NBA as well
Metta World Peace was one of the NBA's most polarizing figures in his playing days. His eccentricities are well documented. The former Pacer and Laker was always an aggressive defender, and now he's going to be documented even more extensively. In his upcoming documentary "Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story," Metta World Peace details some of his game on and off the court.
Metta World Peace joined Danny Kanell and Raja Bell on Wednesday to talk about the documentary, and what to expect as it premiers May 31 during Mental Health Awareness Month. He also talks about his early basketball days, and what he remembers about starting out.
"I remember my dad taking me to the basketball court and he would say 'OK son, this is where you're gonna release all that energy,' World Pace said. "... Then when I was 12, 13 I started to play with grown men in the neighborhood, and I was ready cuz my dad pushed me so hard."
World Peace also talked about the players he played against growing up, including Lamar Odom and Elton Brand, the latter of whom he said was the best he played with when he was young.
World Peace talked more about his young basketball life, and who he knew would turn out to be a star from his AAU days. The documentary, premiering on Showtime, will delve further into what led to him becoming one of basketball's most polarizing figures.
