Michael Jordan's tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets has been underwhelming to say the least. The team has reached the postseason only twice in his 13 full seasons as majority owner, and with Gabe Plotkin purchasing Jordan's stake in the team earlier this month, it finally looked like the Hornets would turn the page on this chapter of the franchise's history.

However, Jordan will apparently have a pretty big hand in what comes next. On Thursday, the Hornets will make the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They are reportedly deciding between Alabama forward Brandon Miller, G-League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson and possible trades. But when general manager Mitch Kupchak addressed the media on Wednesday, he revealed that the final decision on what to do will ultimately be made by Jordan.

Jordan exercising that power to overturn a front office decision is rare, according to Kupchak. "He's always, at the end of the day, deferred to me," Kupchak said according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I can't think of too many times that we weren't on the same page."

Still, it is startling in the modern NBA to see an outgoing owner wield so much influence with a new one taking their place. Typically, incoming owners want to put their own stamp on a franchise as quickly as possible. Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia notably traded for Kevin Durant mere days after taking control over the team, and it will be Plotkin and Rick Schnall who will have to live with the consequences of this pick. It's surprising, then, that they are not in control of who will be selected.

Of course, they are not basketball executives. Kupchak is a two-time champion as a general manager, and while Jordan's executive track record is spotty at best, his credentials as a player speak for themselves. Plotkin and Schnall may eventually bring in their own basketball decision-makers, but for the time being, they appear to be trusting this key decision to the incumbent staff.