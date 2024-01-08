Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Utah 17-20, Milwaukee 25-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Bucks and the Jazz are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored the Bucks last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Houston 112-108.

The losing side was boosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 48 points and 17 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for seven straight games. Less helpful for the Bucks was Khris Middleton's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Jazz proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 120-109 victory over Philadelphia. The victory was just what the Jazz needed coming off of a 126-97 loss in their prior match.

The Jazz can attribute much of their success to Lauri Markkanen, who shot 5-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 25-11 record this season. As for Utah, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-20 record this season.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their 22nd straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-12 against the spread).

The Bucks took their win against the Jazz in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 144-116. Do the Bucks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.