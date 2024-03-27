Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Detroit 12-60, Minnesota 49-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.40

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Timberwolves beat the Warriors 114-110. Minnesota was down 43-31 with 4:57 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point victory.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 124-99 punch to the gut against the Knicks. Detroit was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 49-22 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-60.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've only made 35% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves beat the Pistons 124-117 in their previous matchup back in January. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 15-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.