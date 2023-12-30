Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-15, Minnesota 23-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Lakers' and the Hornets' matchup on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned on the heat in the second half with 75 points. Los Angeles blew past Charlotte 133-112. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 13 in the Lakers' favor.

It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat Dallas 118-110 on Thursday. The over/under was set at 228 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 44 points and 4 assists. Those 44 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Los Angeles' victory bumped their record up to 17-15. As for Minnesota, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-7.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Los Angeles' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Minnesota over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.