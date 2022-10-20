The Indiana Pacers tipped off their season against the Washington Wizards, but did so without Myles Turner, who was a late scratch after suffering a left ankle sprain moments before the game. Turner landed on the foot of a ball boy in pregame warmups, according to Jake Fischer, and as a result, tweaked his ankle. The untimely accident was significant enough to keep him sidelined for Wednesday night's game and will keep Turner out of the lineup for at least one week, per Shams Charania.

While it doesn't seem like something that will linger for more than the next week or so, it's an unfortunate injury for the big man, who missed Indiana's final 38 games of last season with a stress reaction in his foot.

The Pacers are in the midst of a rebuild of sorts, after trading away All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton at the deadline last season. Indiana's idea was to pair Haliburton with Turner. However, injuries to the big man have prevented that 1-2 punch from taking the floor in a regular-season game together.

With Turner's latest injury, it appears we'll have to wait just a little longer to see that pair in action.