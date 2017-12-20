NBA 2017: Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20



Wednesday, Dec. 20 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



Oracle Arena in Oakland, California TV: NBATV



Streaming: fuboTV

Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Warriors have been as banged up as any team in the league recently, but it hasn't mattered one bit. They've been without Steph Curry for the last five games, while Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia have also missed four of the last five, but that hasn't stopped Golden State from rattling off nine straight wins overall.

The biggest reason has been Kevin Durant, who has stepped up as the primary playmaker in the absence of the other stars. He's averaged 34.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in the five games without Curry, reminding everyone that he's a former MVP himself. Green and Pachulia are listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, so Durant could have more help coming.

Meanwhile the Grizzlies have continued to struggle, losing six of their last seven and 17 of their last 19 games. Mike Conley remains sidelined with a left heel injury, leaving Marc Gasol to do the heavy lifting. He's averaged 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last nine games, but it hasn't been enough to lead Memphis to wins.

On paper this looks like a Warriors blowout in the making, but Golden State lost to Sacramento at home a few weeks ago, so hey, anything can happen, right?