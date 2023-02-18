NBA All-Star Weekend is officially off and running with the league's annual Celebrity All-Star Game being the opening event on Friday night in Salt Lake City. And, in the end, it wound up being a close game that provided a number of highlights...mainly from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf, who finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, earned MVP honors after leading Team Dwyane to an 81-78 victory over Team Ryan. As one would expect, Metcalf showed off all of the athleticism that has made him one of the most successful wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league out of the University of Mississippi. While it wasn't always pretty at times, Metcalf wowed fans with a number of finishes above the rim along with some highlight-worthy blocks, which isn't something we have seen in many celebrity games over the years.

Here are a few of his highlights from the night:

Despite Metcalf stealing the show for the majority of the game, the final "exciting" moment from the game was provided by WWE superstar The Miz as he nearly made his mark on the night with a halfcourt heave that hit nothing but the net. Unfortunately, it came just after the final buzzer as you can see from the video below.

Was it the best basketball in the world? Of course not. However, some of the biggest names in music, sports and television provided the fans in attendance with some entertainment on a Friday night.