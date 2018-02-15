NBA All-Star Weekend 2018: Watch every event online, streaming, TV, dates, times
Here's how to take in all the action from 2018 All-Star Weekend
All the excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and now all you have to do is figure out where and when all the events are. Well, look no further.
We've listed all the dates, times and locations for every event, along with viewing information for both TV and streaming options. Now there's no reason to miss any of the weekend's action.
Friday, Feb. 16
How to watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Verizon Up Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
How to watch NBA Rising Stars Challenge
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
Saturday, Feb. 17
How to watch NBA Skills Challenge
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event)
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
How to watch NBA Three-Point Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
Sunday, Feb. 18
How to watch NBA All-Star Game
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
- Follow: GameTracker
-
How to watch Three-Point Contest 2018
The 32nd Three-Point Contest will be the second event on All-Star Saturday
-
NBA Dunk Contest 2018: How to watch
The 33rd edition of the Dunk Contest will take place Saturday night at All-Star Weekend
-
Players with most to gain at AS Weekend
All-Star Weekend can be much more than just a show for some players
-
NBA Rising Stars Challenge odds, picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 27-13 NBA roll and just released a pick for Team USA vs. World
-
Kerr speaks out on Florida shooting
Kerr spoke on Wednesday's tragedy before the Warriors' game against the Trail Blazers
-
Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo ejected
After one Rondo forearm and lots of jawing both ways, the refs weren't having it
Add a Comment