NBA All-Star Weekend 2018: Watch every event online, streaming, TV, dates, times

Here's how to take in all the action from 2018 All-Star Weekend

All the excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and now all you have to do is figure out where and when all the events are. Well, look no further.

We've listed all the dates, times and locations for every event, along with viewing information for both TV and streaming options. Now there's no reason to miss any of the weekend's action.

Friday, Feb. 16

How to watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 16
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Verizon Up Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

How to watch NBA Rising Stars Challenge

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 16
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

Saturday, Feb. 17

How to watch NBA Skills Challenge

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event)
  • Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

How to watch NBA Three-Point Contest

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)
  • Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)
  • Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

Sunday, Feb. 18

How to watch NBA All-Star Game

