NBA All-Star Weekend 2018: Watch every event online, streaming, TV, dates, times

All the excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and now all you have to do is figure out where and when all the events are. Well, look no further.

We've listed all the dates, times and locations for every event, along with viewing information for both TV and streaming options. Now there's no reason to miss any of the weekend's action.

Friday, Feb. 16

How to watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 16



Friday, Feb. 16 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Verizon Up Arena -- Los Angeles, California



Verizon Up Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

How to watch NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Date: Friday, Feb. 16



Friday, Feb. 16 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

Saturday, Feb. 17

How to watch NBA Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17



Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event)



8 p.m. ET (First event) Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

How to watch NBA Three-Point Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17



Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)



8 p.m. ET (Second event) Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17



Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)



8 p.m. ET (Third event) Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

Sunday, Feb. 18

How to watch NBA All-Star Game

