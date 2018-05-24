NBA coaching rumors: Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo targeted by Orlando Magic
Izzo has led the Spartans to seven Final Four appearances and a national title during his illustrious career
The Orlando Magic have expressed interest in hiring Michigan State coach Tom Izzo as their next coach, according to a report from Michael Scotto of The Athletic.
Izzo has been the head man at Michigan State since 1995 where he has led the Spartans to seven Final Four appearances, eight Big Ten regular season championships and one NCAA Tournament championship. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
If the Magic were to lure Izzo to coach their franchise, they may have to pay premium dollar for his services. According to USA Today salary data, Izzo is the fifth-highest paid coach in college basketball who brings in roughly $4.4 million annually. As of April 1, he also had a contract buyout that was upwards of $5 million.
It's unclear if Izzo and the Magic have scheduled a meeting to discuss the vacancy, or if Izzo is even interested in leaving a place he has helped build for more than two decades. What is clear is that Orlando hasn't been shy in expressing interest in high-level coaches from the college ranks, as Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was recently named as a candidate to succeed Frank Vogel, who was fired after two seasons at the helm.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Melo rejects comparison post to Korver
Anthony wasn't having the comparison between he and his fellow 2003 NBA Draft class partner...
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Familiar Bad Cavs return in Game 5 loss
Cleveland's inconsistency showed again as Boston moved to within a game of the NBA Finals
-
Stoudemire mulling NBA comeback
Stoudemire retired from the NBA in the 2016 offseason, and last played professionally in 2...
-
LeBron flashes photographic memory again
This is the second time this month James has showed off a ridiculous photographic memory
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 5
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the NBA and just locked in a play for Game 5