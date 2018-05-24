NBA coaching rumors: Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo targeted by Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have expressed interest in hiring Michigan State coach Tom Izzo as their next coach, according to a report from Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

Izzo has been the head man at Michigan State since 1995 where he has led the Spartans to seven Final Four appearances, eight Big Ten regular season championships and one NCAA Tournament championship. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

If the Magic were to lure Izzo to coach their franchise, they may have to pay premium dollar for his services. According to USA Today salary data, Izzo is the fifth-highest paid coach in college basketball who brings in roughly $4.4 million annually. As of April 1, he also had a contract buyout that was upwards of $5 million.

It's unclear if Izzo and the Magic have scheduled a meeting to discuss the vacancy, or if Izzo is even interested in leaving a place he has helped build for more than two decades. What is clear is that Orlando hasn't been shy in expressing interest in high-level coaches from the college ranks, as Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was recently named as a candidate to succeed Frank Vogel, who was fired after two seasons at the helm.