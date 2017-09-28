NBA commish Adam Silver expects players to stand for anthem, cites league rule
Unlike the NFL, the NBA has a long-standing rule that says players must stand for the national anthem
NBA players and coaches have been vocal with their feelings about the comments made recently by President Donald Trump regarding the NFL's national anthem protests. Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have been among those who have supported their players' right to protest.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, however, doesn't expect to see any players kneeling during the national anthem before games.
Unlike the NFL, the NBA has a rule that expressly prohibits kneeling during the playing of the national anthem:
Players, coaches, and trainers must be present, stand, and line up in a dignified posture along the foul lines during the playing of the American and/or Canadian national anthems.
The rule was tested by then-Denver Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf in 1996, when he made the decision to sit during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The NBA suspended Abdul-Rauf for one game, and when he returned he stood for the anthem, but closed his eyes and prayed silently into his hands.
The issue of anthem protesting is one that continues to rage during the NFL season, and it will surely come up again when NBA preseason games begin on Saturday.
