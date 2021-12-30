With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.

The new rules, which will be in effect until Jan. 19, stipulate that replacement players' salaries will not count toward the salary cap or luxury tax. When a team has multiple COVID cases on its roster and must sign a replacement, the player must be available by the beginning of its next game. For an NBA game to be played, both teams are required to have eight players available. The league has postponed nine games this season, and several teams have played severely shorthanded.

Isaiah Thomas made his Dallas Mavericks debut on Wednesday, on a new 10-day contract signed days after his 10-day with the Los Angeles Lakers expired. Lance Stephenson, briefly Thomas' teammate with the Grand Rapids Gold, is now a member of the Atlanta Hawks, and seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson is once again a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics drafted Johnson in 2001, and he turned 40 in June, months before winning his second BIG3 MVP award.

If you're having trouble keeping track of who has gone where, here is a team-by-team list of players who are on 10-day contracts, along with the date they signed (or, in some cases, the day the signing was reported):

Atlanta Hawks

Chris Clemons (Dec. 29)



Cam Oliver (Dec. 29)



Justin Tillman (Dec. 28)

Chaundee Brown Jr. (Dec. 27)



Cat Barber (Dec. 25)

Malik Ellison (Dec. 25)

Wes Iwundu (Dec. 23)

Lance Stephenson (Dec. 22)

Malcolm Hill (Dec. 22)

Boston Celtics

Al-Farouq Aminu (Dec. 25)

Norvel Pelle (Dec. 25)

Joe Johnson (Dec. 22)

Brooklyn Nets

Shaquille Harrison (Dec. 29; second 10-day)

Langston Galloway (Dec. 26; second 10-day)

Wenyen Gabriel (Dec. 21)

Chicago Bulls

Jordan Bell (reported Dec. 29)

Ersan Ilyasova (Dec. 23)

Mac McClung (Dec. 23)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Malik Newman (Dec. 29)



Trevon Scott (Dec. 22)

Justin Anderson (Dec. 21)

Luke Kornet (Dec. 21)

Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Thomas (Dec. 29)

Charlie Brown Jr. (Dec. 23)

Carlik Jones (Dec. 23)

Brandon Knight (Dec. 23)

George King (Dec. 22)



Marquese Chriss (Dec. 21)



Detroit Pistons



Micah Potter (Dec. 29)

Trayvon Palmer (Dec. 28)

Justin Robinson (Dec. 28)

Deividas Sirvydis (Dec. 26)



Derrick Walton (Dec. 25)

Cassius Stanley (Dec. 25)

Cheick Diallo (Dec. 23)

Golden State Warriors

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Dec. 23)

Houston Rockets

DeJon Jarreau (Dec. 28)

Los Angeles Clippers

James Ennis (Dec. 29)

Xavier Moon (Dec. 26)

Moses Wright (Dec. 21)

Los Angeles Lakers

Darren Collison (Dec. 24)

Stanley Johnson (Dec. 24)

Jemerrio Jones (Dec. 21)

Miami Heat

Haywood Highsmith (reported Dec. 29)

Aric Holman (reported Dec. 29)

Kyle Guy (reported Dec. 28)

Zylan Cheatham (Dec. 22)

Memphis Grizzlies

Dakota Mathias (Dec. 30)

Xavier Sneed (Dec. 27)



Tyrell Terry (Dec. 25)

Shaq Buchanon (Dec. 25)

Milwaukee Bucks

Javin DeLaurier (Dec. 23)

Minnesota Timberwolves



Greg Monroe (Dec. 27)



Chris Silva (Dec. 21)

Rayjon Tucker (Dec. 21)

New Orleans Pelicans

Feron Hunt (Dec. 28)

Justin James (Dec. 26)



Jared Harper (Dec. 21)



New York Knicks

Danuel House Jr. (Dec. 23)

Damyean Dotson (Dec. 21)

Matt Mooney (Dec. 21)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylen Hoard (Dec. 29)

Rob Edwards (Dec. 27)

Scotty Hopson (Dec. 27)

Olivier Sarr (Dec. 27)

Orlando Magic

Gabe York (reported Dec. 29)

Admiral Schofield (Dec. 27; second 10-day)

Hassani Gravett (Dec. 27; second 10-day)

Tim Frazier (Dec. 21)

Freddie Gillespie (Dec. 21)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyler Johnson (Dec. 22)

Phoenix Suns

Emanuel Terry (Dec. 27)



Portland Trail Blazers

Reggie Perry (Dec. 28)

Jarron Cumberland (Dec. 26)



Cameron McGriff (Dec. 26)

Brandon Williams (Dec. 26)



Sacramento Kings

Emmanuel Mudiay (Dec. 22)

Ade Murkey (Dec. 22)

Toronto Raptors

Daniel Oturu (Dec. 24)

D.J. Wilson (Dec. 22)

Tremont Waters (Dec. 22)

Juwan Morgan (Dec. 22)

Washington Wizards