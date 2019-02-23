NBA DFS: Chris Paul and top picks for Feb. 23 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The second half of the NBA season kicks into high gear on Saturday with 10 games on the NBA DFS main slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Warriors vs. Rockets headlines the evening, but even matchups such as Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies and Suns vs. Hawks need to be studied in-depth because there's DFS value to be found in every game on the schedule. The NBA injury report is certainly in play this evening as well with James Harden (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Karl-Anthony Towns (undisclosed) all listed as questionable. Before locking in a lineup for an NBA DFS tournament such as the $333K Saturday Hollywood Shot on FanDuel or the $400K Fadeaway on DraftKings, first see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player and his advice and top NBA DFS picks can help give you an edge this evening.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Saturday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is banking on Rockets guard Chris Paul at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Paul has been a solid contributor for DFS players in the past month since returning from his hamstring injury. He's returned at least 5x value on FanDuel in five of his last six games, and he's coming off a 53.9 point evening on FanDuel, his second-best performance of the year. With Harden's status uncertain, Paul has huge upside in what should be a high-scoring battle with the Warriors.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Saturday includes targeting Memphis Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb ($3,800 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings), who returned around 10x value on FanDuel in his last game. With Marc Gasol now in Toronto and Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) on the shelf, Rabb is in line for extended minutes down the stretch, but he comes at an extremely affordable price on both sites for Saturday's matchup against Cleveland, a team ranked 22nd in the NBA in scoring defense.

McClure is also targeting a player who is in a prime spot to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.