NBA DFS: Derrick Favors and top picks for April 21 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Saturday, April 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure rostered Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic at just $5,200 on DraftKings. The result: Bogdanovic had a breakout performance with 30 points and four rebounds -- returning a series-high 37.5 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Saturday's four-game slate of 76ers-Heat, Trail Blazers-Pelicans, Rockets-Timberwolves and Thunder-Jazz, McClure is all over Corey Brewer at $4,700 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.
The veteran Thunder small forward has been impressive in the postseason, averaging over 30 minutes and scoring 11 points in Game 2 against the Jazz. He's been a critical secondary option for Oklahoma City since Utah has keyed in on the big three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.
His strong defense has also returned DFS production, as he's averaged 2.5 steals thus far in the postseason. Expect him to stuff the stat sheet in several categories and easily return value on his tiny price.
Another player McClure loves on Saturday: Jazz forward Derrick Favors, who is $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.
He was a force on Wednesday, scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in Game 2. The Jazz return home for Game 3 and will again look to Favors, who has the ability to exploit an OKC squad that is weak at power forward.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Saturday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
