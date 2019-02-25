NBA DFS: Kevin Durant and top picks for Feb. 25 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have a huge main slate to tip off the week with 11 games on the NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 25. The action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and extends well into the evening with Mavericks vs. Clippers wrapping up the night with a 10:30 p.m. ET start time. FanDuel has a $300K NBA Shot, while DraftKings has $500K Mini Freeze Finale tournament available this evening, and if you want to cash in on a big contest first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his top NBA DFS picks, advice and lineups can help you navigate this evening's large slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Monday's slate, McClure is banking on Kevin Durant at $10,000 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings. Golden State's loaded roster can make it tough to predict which star will go off, but it's been Durant who has had the hot hand recently. He stuffed the stat sheet against Sacramento last Thursday with 28 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and four assists -- returning over 60 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Bucks guard Khris Middleton ($7,000 on FanDuel, $6,300 on DraftKings), who is averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game since the All-Star Break. He gets an extremely favorable matchup this evening against a Bulls squad that is 16-44 on the season and gives up around 112 points per game, so lock him in as a top NBA DFS value pick this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player who is in a prime spot to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.