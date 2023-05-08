The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat both have golden opportunities to take control over their respective conference semifinal matchups on Monday in pivotal Game 4s. The Lakers lead the Warriors 2-1 and will be at home on Monday, while the Heat will also play host with a 2-1 lead in their series against the Knicks. After missing Game 2, Jimmy Butler returned to drop 28 points in Game 3 to help Miami to a victory and he'll be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Monday.

Butler is averaging 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the 2023 NBA Playoffs and is shooting a staggering 56.4% from the floor. But this star-studded two-game NBA DFS slate means that there will be plenty of alluring options in the NBA DFS player pool including LeBron James, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Davis. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Suns forward Kevin Durant in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Durant had 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot to return 64.75 points on DraftKings and 62.2 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 8

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat guard Kyle Lowry ($5,300 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). The six-time NBA All-Star has lost a step in his 17th NBA season but he's still a heady player that can cause an opponent problems on any given night.

Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 31.2 minutes per night in 55 games during the regular season and the Heat have used him as an impact player off the bench during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Over his last six postseason games, he's averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). Despite missing 26 games with various injuries this season, Curry averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting his third-best field goal percentage (49.3%) of his career.

In the playoffs, he's averaging 30.6 points while shooting 48.0% from the floor and 39.8% from the 3-point line. Curry has gotten up at least 20 shots in all but one postseason game so far in 2023, and the Warriors will be leaning heavily on their two-time MVP to get the series back to even on Monday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 8

