With the NBA Draft countdown clock running out, LaMelo Ball, the 19-year-old sensation who played last season in the NBL, has emerged as the favorite to go No. 1 overall on Wednesday night. According to odds posted at William Hill Sportsbook, Ball is -200 to hear his name called first on draft night, first at the top of a list that includes the likes of Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Edwards and Wiseman aren't far behind at second and third, respectively. Edwards is +150 to go No. 1, while Wiseman's odds are quite a bit longer at +650. His longer odds fall in line with the general school of thought that the Timberwolves -- who already have a franchise-caliber center in Karl-Anthony Towns -- likely won't double-dip at the position to grab the 7-foot-1 center from Memphis.

Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas has maintained throughout the entire draft process that they will pick the best talent regardless of fit, though. And there's been talk on the rumor mill that Minnesota may trade the pick or move down. So if you're sold on Wiseman as the best talent in this class, perhaps that +650 gamble is of interest.

Here's a look at the updated odds among the rest of the field on who will go No. 1 overall with odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Odds to go No. 1 in the 2020 NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball: 1/2

Anthony Edwards: 3/2

James Wiseman: 13/2

Deni Avdija: 40-1

Obi Toppin: 50-1

Onyeka Okongwu: 100-1

Isaac Okoro: 100-1

Killian Hayes: 100-1

Tyrese Haliburton: 150-1

RJ Hampton: 150-1

Tyrese Maxey: 150-1

Cole Anthony: 150-1

Patrick Williams: 200-1

Precious Achiuwa: 200-1

Now just because Ball is favored at No. 1, doesn't mean he'll go No. 1, which makes odds for who will go No. 2 overall quite interesting. The Warriors hold the second overall pick, and with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, current odds have one-and-done wing Anthony Edwards as the frontrunner here.

Odds to go No. 2 in the 2020 NBA Draft

Anthony Edwards: 11/10

James Wiseman: 13/10

LaMelo Ball: 5/2

Onyeka Okongwu: 12-1

Deni Avdija: 15-1

Obi Toppin: 20-1

As for the third and fourth picks -- owned by the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, respectively -- Wiseman and Israeli star Deni Avdija top the list there. Wiseman is +110 to go third, and Avdija is +150 to go fourth overall.