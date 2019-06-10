NBA Draft prospect Charles Matthews tears ACL during Celtics workout; no timetable set for his return

Despite impressing during pre-draft workouts, Charles Matthews might not be able to play during his rookie season in 2019-20.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Matthews tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout with the Boston Celtics, meaning he could miss most -- if not all -- of the 2019-20 season. An official timetable will be given for Matthews following surgery.

"Former Michigan guard Charles Matthews suffered a torn ACL, his agent Adam Pensack told ESPN. Matthews, 22, suffered the injury at a workout with the Boston Celtics. Matthews will have knee surgery in his hometown of Chicago in the near future, Pensack said. A timetable for his return will be established after the surgery."

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was slotted to be drafted in the second round after showing off his defensive abilities. According to ESPN, Matthews was ranked as the 60th-best prospect in this year's draft.

According to his agent Adam Pensack, Matthews is still hoping to be drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

"Injuries are tough, but Charles is an extremely hard worker and will be back stronger than ever," Pensack told ESPN. "He had a series of outstanding workouts lately and has helped himself. Charles will continue that momentum when he returns to action. As of now, we have interest in the second round as Charles is OK signing a two-way contract like Edmond Sumner did with the Indiana Pacers in 2017."

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard played the past two years at Michigan after playing his freshman season at Kentucky in 2015-16. He started all 75 games that he appeared in for the Wolverines over the past two seasons, helping lead Michigan to the national championship game in 2018.

With Matthews suffering this major injury setback, it should be interesting to see if any teams in the second round select him as an investment considering his defensive capabilities. Even if he's not drafted at some point during the second round, expect an NBA team to sign him to a contract shortly following the draft.