NBA Finals 2018: Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue reveals he's being treated for anxiety

Being the coach of an NBA team is a stressful, anxiety-inducing grind. For many teams it's an 82-game schedule from October and into the spring, sprinkled with travel nearly every day. For other teams, like the Cleveland Cavaliers, it's 100-plus games if you count the Eastern Conference playoffs, and now, the NBA Finals.

It's a taxing job that has taken its toll on Tyronn Lue, who this season took a medical leave of absence in March. Lue suffered through chest pains and occasionally coughed up blood before stepping away from the team with what he later found was a case of anxiety.

"I'm glad it wasn't anything serious," Lue told ESPN's Rachel Nichols of his diagnosis. "Just anxiety, and the medication I'm on is great. No more chest pains, so everything's been great."

Lue changed his diet, was able to get some rest, and made lifestyle changes that helped reduce the stress he was under as Cleveland's coach. Now he says he's feeling great and content with his decision to take time away to focus on improving himself and his health.

"The two weeks I took off, [I] just finally had a chance to focus on myself and change my diet," said Lue. "Hired a chef. Stopped drinking as many Shirley Temples. And stopped with the sweets and got back to taking care of myself. Now I feel great."

Thanks to his decision to seek help, Lue will be on the sideline Thursday as they gear up for yet another crack at the mighty Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals. Lue says he's excited for the challenge and, after his health scare, isn't taking for granted the opportunity to coach at the highest level of the sport.

"I don't like the attention. But I love coaching. I love when you're able to succeed and seeing the look on guys' faces," said Lue. "A lot have not been to the Finals, the George Hills and Jeff Greens, and all those guys having a chance to go to the NBA Finals and play for the championship, that's when it's worth it. And it feels good, and all the guys feel good, so I'm happy that we're here now."