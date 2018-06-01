NBA Finals 2018: LeBron's frustration with J.R. Smith not knowing score instantly became a meme after Game 1

Oh no, J.R. Smith, baby...what is you doing?

Smith opened himself to being roasted by the entire internet on Thursday night when he somehow forgot the score in the final seconds of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With the game tied, the Cavs had a chance to pull a shocking upset of the Warriors in Golden State, but Smith dribbled out the clock.

As you would imagine, this didn't exactly sit well with his Cleveland teammates -- especially LeBron James, who dropped 51 points in the eventual overtime loss. LeBron was clearly frustrated with Smith's lack of awareness and cameras caught him chastising him after the final buzzer.

After the game, that image of an exasperated LeBron quickly became the night's hottest meme, and Twitter came up with some legitimate gems in the wake of the chaos.

Instant replay of JR Smith and LeBron in the closing seconds of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8qYCv7mBQf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2018

“You had FIVE burner accounts and didn’t think The Ringer would find out?” pic.twitter.com/kEV0NvEKqC — Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) June 1, 2018

The moment you decide you’re taking your talents elsewhere next season pic.twitter.com/piVlcR4Qdn — Kristen Balboni (@KristenBalboni) June 1, 2018

The series opener devolved into madness down the final stretch -- including some chippy exchanges -- and there will be plenty of scores to settle in Game 2. Let's just hope J.R. remembers some of them.