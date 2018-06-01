NBA Finals 2018: LeBron's frustration with J.R. Smith not knowing score instantly became a meme after Game 1
J.R. Smith may have forgotten the score in a key moment of an NBA Finals game, but he helped birth the night's hottest meme
Oh no, J.R. Smith, baby...what is you doing?
Smith opened himself to being roasted by the entire internet on Thursday night when he somehow forgot the score in the final seconds of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With the game tied, the Cavs had a chance to pull a shocking upset of the Warriors in Golden State, but Smith dribbled out the clock.
As you would imagine, this didn't exactly sit well with his Cleveland teammates -- especially LeBron James, who dropped 51 points in the eventual overtime loss. LeBron was clearly frustrated with Smith's lack of awareness and cameras caught him chastising him after the final buzzer.
After the game, that image of an exasperated LeBron quickly became the night's hottest meme, and Twitter came up with some legitimate gems in the wake of the chaos.
The series opener devolved into madness down the final stretch -- including some chippy exchanges -- and there will be plenty of scores to settle in Game 2. Let's just hope J.R. remembers some of them.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Finals schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Sunday with Game 2 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
-
LeBron scores career-high 51 in loss
LeBron, who sets a ton of records in Game 1, fails to get the win despite a Finals career-high...
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
WATCH: Game 1 of Finals ends in scuffle
Tristan Thompson was ejected at the end of Game 1 for a rather strange call
-
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 recap
The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for the fourth straight year for the right to be crowned...
-
Controversial reversed call in Game 1
Durant was initially called for a charge, then it was reversed to a block on LeBron after the...