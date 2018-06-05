NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Andre Iguodala questionable for Game 3, reportedly 'pain-free'
Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals
The Golden State Warriors already hold a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, and they could get a big boost in the near future as Andre Iguodala is now questionable for Game 3.
According to Chris Haynes, the Warriors' veteran swingman is now "pain-free" and gearing up for a return. Via ESPN:
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been pain-free over the last few days and plans to return sometime during the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN.
On Saturday, Iguodala went through a full personal workout and sprinted for the first time since suffering a bone bruise in his left knee in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, sources said.
Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals due to a knee injury. And according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, his absence is the only reason that series went as long as it did. Boasting four All-Stars, the Warriors have plenty of talent, even without Iguodala, but they do miss his presence.
Not only are they pretty thin at the wing, but Iguodala is one of their best defenders, is a sure ball-handler who can initiate the offense and is just a calming, veteran presence. Especially in this series, Iguodala would be a big help in terms of trying to slow down LeBron James, who has averaged 40 points in the first two games.
It will be interesting to see when Iguodala actually gets back on the court, but the Warriors will hope it's sooner rather than later.
