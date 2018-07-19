NBA free agency 2018: Celtics bring back Marcus Smart on four-year, $52M deal, report says

Smart and the Celtics had been locked in a restricted free agency standoff

Marcus Smart is staying with the Boston Celtics. According to a report from Yahoo's Shams Charania, Smart and the Celtics have agreed to a new four-year contract worth $52M, ending a nearly three-week standoff between the two sides. 

The No. 6 overall pick by the Celtics back in 2014, Smart has become a fan favorite in Boston for his hardworking style and penchant for making big plays. 

