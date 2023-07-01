NBA free agency opened for official, legal business at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, and one of the first deals to go down was Jerami Grant back to the Portland Trail Blazers on a five-year, $160 million contract.

Whoa.

Grant was expected all along to return to Portland, and no doubt he has earned a significant payday. But this is an eye-popping deal. It begs the question: Who were the Blazers bidding against? Who exactly out there forced Portland to go that high to retain Grant's services?

I'll tell you who.

Damian Lillard.

Did Lillard literally walk into Joe Cronin's office and explicitly tell him to give Grant a busting-at-the-seams bag? He didn't have to. The threat of Lillard leaving is all over this deal.

Without Grant, the Blazers can't even begin to sell themselves as a serious team, let alone a true contender, and if they're not a contender, well, you can do the Lillard math. It's going to add up to this -- he gone.

The simple truth is Cronin couldn't give Grant even one second to entertain another home if he's serious about keeping Lillard and Scoot Henderson together. He had to overwhelm him with an offer that Grant couldn't refuse, which he certainly did.

And good for Grant. He's a good player. He bet on himself when he left Denver for Detroit to show he could be a top-line producer, and he proved it. He was in the All-Star conversation last season, when he wound up averaging 20 points on 40% 3-point shooting. He's not an elite defender, but he's solid on his length and athleticism alone. Plug him into any scheme, and he's going to help you on both ends.

But helpful players don't make this kind of money. This is the average annual salary of Jayson Tatum's current contract.

Indeed, it's not just the total dollar amount. It's the years. I'm not a fan at all of the Mavericks throwing $126 million at Kyrie Irving, and again, I wonder who they were bidding against besides themselves. But at least that's only a three-year commitment.

Even if Grant's fifth year is a team option, four years is a loooooong time to be tied to this kind of money for a third-option player who will be well into his thirties by the end of this deal. Under this new CBA, flexibility will be king, and this deal is decidedly inflexible. It's not quite Tobias Harris, but it's not far off. It will be extremely difficult, if not damn-near impossible, to trade him.

And with the looming threat that Lillard could ask out at any time, that's a hell of a risk to take when Grant, particularly making this kind of money for this many years, would become entirely unnecessary on a team shifting into a youth movement.

Maybe it will work. Maybe Lillard and Henderson will be awesome together. Maybe an Anfernee Simons trade can upgrade the defense. With some luck, you can squint and see a 50-win team here, and in this equitable landscape, if you get to 50 wins, you can at least convince yourself you've got a chance. And if you've got a chance, this deal doesn't look so bad.

But, man, this is big money to bet on all that happening. Under normal circumstances, Grant probably gets somewhere closer to $120 million. Even the $130 million that Houston gave Fred VanVleet (which was also a bit of an overpay, but Houston has the cap space and, again, it's only a three-year deal) would've been understandable. But $160 million? Grant is good, but he's not that good.

What he is, rather, is a player that the Blazers simply couldn't afford to lose given their current predicament with Lillard and inability to replace him. Grant became a free agent at the right time for the right team in the right situation, and because of that, he got paid a lot more than be probably otherwise would have.