The Phoenix Suns are signing Devin Booker to a four-year, $214 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania. Booker already had two years and roughly $70 million left on his original rookie extension, which would bring the total commitment the Suns are making to Booker up to around $284 million over six years. The cherry on top for Booker, according to Charania, is that he will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23 next season.

Booker had his best season as a pro last year by averaging a career-high 26.8 points per game to help lead the Suns to a 64-win season. His defense improved significantly and he helped the Suns hold onto the No. 1 seed despite a lengthy absence from star point guard Chris Paul due to a hand injury. Their postseason may have ended disappointingly early in the second round, but Booker got the Suns to within two wins of an NBA championship in 2021.

Now the Suns are trying to figure out how to make it back to the Finals, and atop their wishlist is Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The 2014 MVP requested a trade Thursday and the Suns are reportedly at the top of their list. Pairing Booker and Paul with Durant would give the Suns one of the best trios in all of basketball.

And if the Suns don't land Durant? Booker's presence should keep them in the postseason mix for years to come. If the Suns manage to get a strong return in a sign-and-trade for DeAndre Ayton, they should remain one of the NBA's better young teams for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of who the Suns add, retaining Booker was the most important part of their offseason. The best players in Suns history tend to be imported. Steve Nash and Charles Barkley both started their careers elsewhere before winning MVPs in Phoenix. Booker is the best homegrown player in franchise history, and now the Suns know he isn't going anywhere.