NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon upgraded to probable, expected to play in Game 5 against Celtics
Brogdon is expected to return to the court on Wednesday after being sidelined since March
The Milwaukee Bucks have been without a key member of their backcourt throughout the duration of the postseason, but that is all expected to change for Game 5.
Guard Malcolm Brogdon has been dealing with a foot injury and hasn't suited up since March. On Wednesday, though, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer announced that Brogdon is probable for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV) and he's expected to play.
Brogdon put together averages of 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field throughout the regular season. The former Rookie of the Year last played against the Miami Heat on March 15.
When Brogdon was on the floor throughout the regular season, he was one of the biggest perimeter threats that the Bucks possessed. Brogdon shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc in 64 games for the team.
The Bucks have been extremely successful this postseason with their only loss coming in Game 1 against the Celtics. Guard Khris Middleton has come up huge for Milwaukee with a 48.1 percent shooting clip from long range so far. Middleton is also averaging 19.1 points, which is second on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.
If the Bucks were to get Brogdon back, it would certainly give them even more depth in the backcourt and another perimeter threat that they could definitely utilize.
