NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Toronto Raptors look to complete a stunning turnaround in the 2019 NBA Playoffs and reach the Finals for the first time in franchise history when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena. Kawhi Leonard, not Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been the best player in this series. He poured in 35 points with nine assists in Thursday's 105-99 win in Milwaukee, scoring 15 of his team's 33 fourth-quarter points. It was Leonard's fourth game in this series with over 30 points. Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost three straight for the first time all season and will need to shoot better from three-point range than their 10-for-31 effort in Game 5. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a two-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 213. Before you make any Bucks vs. Raptors picks or predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in the contribution Leonard is getting from his supporting cast. Several Toronto role players have heated up as this series has progressed, with Fred VanVleet nailing 10 of 12 treys and Kyle Lowry posting 42 points and 12 assists in Games 4 and 5. At the same time, the Raptors are locking down the Bucks. Toronto held Milwaukee 20 points below its home scoring average in Game 5. Now, the Raptors will be back in front of their raucous fans, and Toronto has covered six of its last eight home games.

But just because Toronto is rolling doesn't mean it will cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread in Game 6 against the Milwaukee, the NBA's top team during the regular season.

Antetokounmpo, the likely league MVP, scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting in Game 5, but knows he must do more to extend Milwaukee's season. The Bucks are comfortable on the road, going 20-8-1 against the spread in their last 29 away games. And there's no guarantee Toronto's bench will continue to excel. Remember, VanVleet was 2-for-14 from long range over the first three games.

