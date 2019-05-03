NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Bucks odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will head to Boston on Friday for Game 3 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden and Boston is a two-point favorite, with the total at 220 in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds. The first two games of the series were both blowouts, with the Celtics taking Game 1 in Milwaukee, 112-90, and the Bucks taking Game 2, 123-102. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo suffocate the Celtics or will Al Horford make life difficult for the Bucks? See the Celtics vs. Bucks picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in any plays of your own.

The model knows that for the Celtics to take advantage of their home court, rim protection will be key. In Game 1, Boston blocked 11 Milwaukee shots, with Horford, Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum all swatting three each to help limit the Bucks to 34.8 percent shooting.

The Celtics also got 20 points and 11 rebounds from Horford, while Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 11 assists. Having an inside-outside combo will be critical to Boston forcing Milwaukee to exert maximum effort at the defensive end of the floor, giving the Celtics a clear advantage over the less experienced Bucks.

However, if Game 1 is the blueprint for how Boston can win, Game 2 could just as easily be the key for Milwaukee to prove itself as the best value on the Celtics vs. Bucks spread.

The Bucks were a nightmare for the Celtics' offense on their way to leveling the series, holding them to 39.5 percent shooting and beating them 54-45 on the boards. Antetokounmpo had a defensive rating of 94, while Nikola Mirotic did a surprising job inside with a defensive rating of 87 to make life difficult on Boston.

On the other end of the floor, the Bucks knocked down a staggering 20-of-47 from 3-point range, with Khris Middleton hitting seven 3-pointers on his way to 28 points. Antetokounmpo also had 28.

