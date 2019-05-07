NBA Playoffs 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo matches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with historic Bucks performance in Game 4
The Greek Freak finished with 39 points and 16 rebounds in the Bucks' important victory on Monday night
Giannis Antetokounmpo was tremendous on Monday night, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round series. Finishing with 39 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, the Greek Freak has the Bucks up 3-1 in the series and just one win away from the franchise's first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.
More than that, though, the Bucks have a chance to go to the Finals for the first time since 1974, when they were led there by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It's fitting, then, that Giannis' performance in Game 4 was reminiscent of the Hall of Famer. With his 39 points and 16 boards, Giannis became the first Bucks player to record at least 35 points and 15 rebounds in a playoff game since Abdul-Jabbar.
After struggling with the Celtics' defense in Game 1, Giannis had no such trouble on Monday night, as he got to the rim at will. He finished 12 of 14 in the restricted area, using his perfect blend of strength and athleticism to break the Celtics' will. Even when they had multiple defenders in place, there was simply nothing they could do to slow down the potential MVP on this night.
His spinning dunk in transition to put the Bucks up by 12 with just over four minutes to play was spectacular, and pretty much sealed the Bucks' victory. A few minutes later, with the game already decided, he put an exclamation point on the performance by cruising down the lane and extending his lanky arm for an emphatic and-one slam.
