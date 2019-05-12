NBA Playoffs 2019 Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets second-round series results: Portland advances to Western Conference Finals

The Blazers held on in Game 7 to beat the Nuggets on the road

The Portland Trail Blazers were forced to overcome an early 17-point deficit on Sunday afternoon in their 100-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second-round series to advance to the Western Conference Finals. 

While it did not look likely at times during the first half, CJ McCollum and the rest of Portland's roster refused to lose as they stormed all the way back and stunned Denver on their home floor to win the series and move on to face the defending champions.

With what should be another competitive series on the horizon, here's everything you need to know about the matchup that was between the Blazers and Nuggets.

Series results (Portland wins 4-3)

*All times Eastern   

  • Game 1: Nuggets 121, Blazers 113 (Box Score)
  • Game 2: Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)  
  • Game 3: Blazers 140, Nuggets 137 -- 4OT (Box Score)  
  • Game 4: Nuggets 116, Blazers 112 (Box Score)  
  • Game 5: Nuggets 124, Blazers 98 (Box Score)  
  • Game 6 (at POR): Blazers 119, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)  
  • Game 7 (at DEN): Blazers 100, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

2019 NBA Playoffs Bracket

nbabracket-por.jpg
